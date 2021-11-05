Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 790 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,817 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. BHP Group makes up about 1.2% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $11,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in BHP Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in BHP Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $594.25.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.50. BHP Group has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $82.07.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.69%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

