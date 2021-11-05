Guardian Capital Advisors LP Trims Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP cut its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Waste Connections by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Waste Connections by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Waste Connections by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,774,000 after acquiring an additional 495,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,720,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,111,000 after acquiring an additional 154,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,974,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,992,000 after acquiring an additional 135,924 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WCN opened at $136.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

