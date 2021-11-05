Guardian Capital LP Acquires 1,070 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.70.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $228.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $268.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.