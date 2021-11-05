Guardian Capital LP Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

AZN opened at $63.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $197.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

