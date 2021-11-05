Guardian Capital LP Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Shares of KMB opened at $131.25 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $144.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

