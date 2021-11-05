Guardian Capital LP Has $756,000 Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at about $9,835,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 30.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,153,000 after buying an additional 85,346 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at about $956,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at about $12,785,232,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at about $605,000. 38.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOGI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $80.84 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.33.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

