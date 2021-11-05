Guardian Capital LP Increases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.30.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $192.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

