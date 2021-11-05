Guardian Capital LP Invests $1.17 Million in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 433.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 952.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris during the second quarter worth $86,000. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of TS opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

