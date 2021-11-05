Guardian Capital LP Purchases New Shares in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in IAA by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IAA in the first quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in IAA by 64.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

IAA opened at $53.99 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.58.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

