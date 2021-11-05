GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GXO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.14.
Shares of NYSE GXO traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.41. 7,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.31. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $100.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
