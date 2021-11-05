GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GXO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.14.

Shares of NYSE GXO traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.41. 7,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.31. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $100.64.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

