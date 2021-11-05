GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Raised to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

Shares of GXO opened at $96.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.31. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,906,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,180,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,546,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,410,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,601,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

