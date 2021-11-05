GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Raised to $118.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $95.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,589. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $100.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $75,906,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,180,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,546,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,410,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,601,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

