GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Raised to $118.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.14.
Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $95.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,589. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $100.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $75,906,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,180,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,546,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,410,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,601,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.