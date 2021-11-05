Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HPGLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.00.

HPGLY opened at $127.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.61. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $137.70.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

