HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Reaches $0.90 on Major Exchanges

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.08 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00083647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00083191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00103228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,457.27 or 0.07303615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,850.18 or 0.99708218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022591 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

