Harmony (ONE) Market Cap Tops $3.06 Billion

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, Harmony has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $3.06 billion and approximately $170.06 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.82 or 0.00392961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00053291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.06 or 0.00244246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00096390 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,234,708,857 coins and its circulating supply is 10,784,061,857 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

