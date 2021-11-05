Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.25. Harsco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.540 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,394. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. Harsco has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harsco stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 284,344 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Harsco worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.