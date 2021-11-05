Hartree Partners LP Acquires New Shares in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth $6,367,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,192,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth $483,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth $965,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

