Hartree Partners LP Takes $7.48 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,476,000. Chesapeake Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Hartree Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $134,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,089. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.51.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 5,321.74% and a net margin of 112.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

CHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

