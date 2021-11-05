Hartree Partners LP Takes Position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. Hartree Partners LP owned about 0.63% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $2,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $803,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $2,895,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $4,825,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SDAC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,866. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

