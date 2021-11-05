Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HBIO traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $8.18. 206,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,462. The company has a market capitalization of $333.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

