Harvest Finance Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $105.89 million and $33.45 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $166.65 or 0.00270708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00030104 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001033 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 667,436 coins and its circulating supply is 635,365 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

