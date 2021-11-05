HashBX Reaches Market Cap of $736,636.91 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One HashBX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HashBX has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $736,636.91 and approximately $22.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00054275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.00251066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00097018 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

