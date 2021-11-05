HC Wainwright Lowers Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $55.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s previous close.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average is $54.64. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

