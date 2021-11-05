HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

GLYC opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 47,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 158.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

