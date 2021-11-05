Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $844.00 at HC Wainwright

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $842.00 to $844.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.32% from the stock’s current price.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $696.82.

Shares of REGN opened at $647.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $614.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 58.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.86, for a total value of $4,040,111.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,501.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,999 shares of company stock valued at $162,829,227 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

