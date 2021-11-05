Head to Head Analysis: PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) vs. Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY)

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) and Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PerkinElmer and Codex DNA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PerkinElmer 0 1 7 0 2.88 Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00

PerkinElmer currently has a consensus target price of $159.32, suggesting a potential downside of 7.37%. Codex DNA has a consensus target price of $23.19, suggesting a potential upside of 117.34%. Given Codex DNA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Codex DNA is more favorable than PerkinElmer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of PerkinElmer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Codex DNA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of PerkinElmer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PerkinElmer and Codex DNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PerkinElmer 22.41% 36.25% 17.05% Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PerkinElmer and Codex DNA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PerkinElmer $3.78 billion 5.10 $727.89 million $8.30 20.72 Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PerkinElmer has higher revenue and earnings than Codex DNA.

Summary

PerkinElmer beats Codex DNA on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

