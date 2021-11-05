Head-To-Head Contrast: MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of MongoDB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Qumu shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of MongoDB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Qumu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MongoDB and Qumu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB 0 3 11 0 2.79 Qumu 0 2 1 0 2.33

MongoDB presently has a consensus target price of $468.57, suggesting a potential downside of 12.43%. Qumu has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 169.06%. Given Qumu’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qumu is more favorable than MongoDB.

Profitability

This table compares MongoDB and Qumu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB -41.24% -239.38% -15.73% Qumu -65.99% -102.81% -39.76%

Risk & Volatility

MongoDB has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qumu has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MongoDB and Qumu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB $590.38 million 59.98 -$266.94 million ($3.52) -152.01 Qumu $29.07 million 1.35 -$9.20 million ($0.51) -4.37

Qumu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qumu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A. Merriman, Kevin P. Ryan and Geir Magnusson Jr. in November 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Qumu

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge. Qumu was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

