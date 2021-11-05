Head to Head Contrast: Siyata Mobile (SYTA) & Its Rivals

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA) is one of 27 public companies in the “Radiotelephone communication” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Siyata Mobile to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of Siyata Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Siyata Mobile has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siyata Mobile’s rivals have a beta of 5.54, meaning that their average stock price is 454% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Siyata Mobile and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siyata Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Siyata Mobile Competitors 267 764 1145 35 2.43

Siyata Mobile currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 322.89%. As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies have a potential upside of 28.30%. Given Siyata Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Siyata Mobile is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Siyata Mobile and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siyata Mobile N/A -104.35% -67.30% Siyata Mobile Competitors 2.80% 19.63% 1.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Siyata Mobile and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Siyata Mobile $5.99 million -$13.59 million -0.44 Siyata Mobile Competitors $15.60 billion $647.76 million 12.97

Siyata Mobile’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Siyata Mobile. Siyata Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Siyata Mobile rivals beat Siyata Mobile on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users. In addition, it offers Uniden cellular signal boosters and accessories for homes, buildings, manufacturing facilities, and vehicles with poor cell coverage. The company serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Siyata Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

