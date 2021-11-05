Head-To-Head Survey: Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) versus Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 112.46% 5,321.74% 83.64% Alvopetro Energy 44.77% 22.26% 15.14%

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Alvopetro Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $5.30 billion 1.22 -$9.73 billion ($43.49) -1.51 Alvopetro Energy $11.31 million 11.93 $5.71 million $0.14 28.54

Alvopetro Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chesapeake Energy and Alvopetro Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75 Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus target price of $75.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.35%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Chesapeake Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Alvopetro Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Chesapeake Energy pays out -3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alvopetro Energy pays out 171.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Alvopetro Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming. As of December 31, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 7,400 oil and natural gas wells, including 5,900 properties with working interest and 1,500 properties with royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 60 Mmboe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.