Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

HR stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.71 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America.

