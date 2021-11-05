Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $20.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1,577.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 280.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Heartland Express by 123.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTLD traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. 27,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,751. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

