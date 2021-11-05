HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $0.79

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $275.58 million and $109,921.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001280 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00021321 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 98.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded up 120% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00110851 BTC.

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

