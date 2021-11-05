HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €74.00 ($87.06) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($118.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €80.71 ($94.95).

HeidelbergCement stock traded down €2.14 ($2.52) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €64.52 ($75.91). The company had a trading volume of 1,430,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €49.17 ($57.85) and a 1 year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of €66.78 and a 200 day moving average of €71.93.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

