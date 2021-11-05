Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Holdings Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,515 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,547 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after acquiring an additional 979,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,253,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,846,000 after acquiring an additional 133,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of HLF opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

