Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Update

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,700 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 740,500 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 239,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $191.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.22. Herc has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $194.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Herc will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $5,404,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $16,062,673.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Herc by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Herc by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

