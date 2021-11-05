Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $735.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth $8,888,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 92.4% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,877,000 after buying an additional 642,200 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth $6,631,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 78.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 482,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 31.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,873,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 445,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.