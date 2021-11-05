Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,002 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $389,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 95.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 41,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Heritage Insurance news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 8,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,885 shares of company stock valued at $140,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.61. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRTG. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

