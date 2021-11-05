Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,542,300 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 2,112,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,045,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTZZ. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Hertz Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS HTZZ opened at $32.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Hertz Global has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Hertz Global’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hertz Global will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

