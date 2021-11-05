Hertz Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.83 Million (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded 195.4% higher against the dollar. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Hertz Network has a market cap of $1.83 million and $128,611.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00084401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00085374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00104156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,473.25 or 0.07313904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,562.34 or 0.99021352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022819 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.