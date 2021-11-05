Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

