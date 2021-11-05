Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.730-$3.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:HIW traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.05. 595,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highwoods Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Highwoods Properties worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

