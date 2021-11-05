Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillman Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.93.

HLMN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,589. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.77. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

