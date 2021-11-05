Hiscox (LON:HSX) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,009 ($13.18) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hiscox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,067.71 ($13.95).

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 817 ($10.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 878.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -158.82. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63).

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 854 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £13,604.22 ($17,774.00).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

