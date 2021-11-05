Hiscox’s (HCXLF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hiscox to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.03 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Get Hiscox alerts:

OTCMKTS HCXLF remained flat at $$11.55 on Thursday. Hiscox has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $14.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.