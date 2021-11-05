Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$49.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$44.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.86.

Shares of HCG opened at C$44.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 9.24. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$25.66 and a one year high of C$44.75.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$138.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$140.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 4.8400003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at C$555,000.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

