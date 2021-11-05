Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Home Point Capital stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. 185,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.56 million and a P/E ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Point Capital stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Home Point Capital were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMPT. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

