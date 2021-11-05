Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ HMPT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.80. 185,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,054. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $669.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Point Capital stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) by 406.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Home Point Capital were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

