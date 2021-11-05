Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 100.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,461,000 after buying an additional 36,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,762,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 33,561 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 468,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,246,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,191 shares of company stock valued at $329,966. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HMN opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.60. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.