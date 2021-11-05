Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.800 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.65-0.80 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.66. 204,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,138. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,191 shares of company stock valued at $329,966. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horace Mann Educators stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

