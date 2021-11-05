Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells $3,410,190.72 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andy Pasternak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $2,507,280.00.

HZNP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.64. 165,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.38.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $361,533,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16,494.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,546 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $98,872,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

